Meeker Education Foundation … February 4, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Meeker, Slider 0 The marimba band from the Meeker Elementary School, directed by Shana Holliday, performed at the Meeker Education Foundation banquet. Artwork displays from Ben Quinn’s classes are visible in the background. The Meeker High School choir also performed. It was a full house at the Fairfield Center for the third annual Meeker Education Foundation banquet and auction. Results from the auction were not available as of press time. Funds raised by the foundation are used to benefit students and teachers through the purchase of curricula, supplies and scholarships. Dominick Cardile photos Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related Meeker Education Foundation
Leave a Reply