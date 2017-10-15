Meeker Fire House… October 15, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Meeker, Slider 0 Progress on the addition to the Meeker fire station is coming along “according to schedule,” said Fire Chief Terry Skidmore. The roof is expected to be installed by November 1, and everything “dried in” so that interior construction can continue through the winter months. The addition, which will provide much-needed space for local first responders as well as a mini-museum housing the department’s historical equipment, is set for a late spring, early summer completion. Niki Turner photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
