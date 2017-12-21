Meeker girls lose to Cardinals, host Coal Ridge today, Battle Mountain Friday

MEEKER | The lady Cowboys lost a non-conference game in Parachute to the Grand Valley Cardinals last Friday and will host two more games this year, starting with the Coal Ridge Titans tonight, then the Battle Mountain Huskies Friday.

Meeker fell behind 7-14 after the first quarter, then pulled to within five points at halftime. The Cardinals doubled their halftime lead by the end of the third quarter, leading the Cowboys 35-25, with one quarter left to play.

“We are working to find our flow as a team,” Meeker head coach Jamie Rogers said. “The girls are doing good things as individuals, now we need to do them together.”

Coach Rogers said junior Megan Shelton led the Cowboys with “a double-double,” scoring 15 points, including three, three-pointers and she pulled down 11 rebounds, while “Gracie (Bradfield) led the team in offensive rebounds,” with eight.

Julia Dinwiddie scored seven points and pulled down four rebounds, while senior Brittney Adams scored five points and finished with as many rebounds. Senior Sierra Williams also scored five points, finished with four steals and Bradfield scored four points and also had four steals.

Meeker’s varsity girls are scheduled to tipoff against the Titans tonight at 6 p.m., tonight and play the Huskies at 7 p.m., Friday.

Like this: Like Loading...