Meeker girls lose to Grand Valley

MEEKER | The Meeker High School girls’ basketball team will go into the Christmas break with a 2-3 record after a loss at home to the Grand Valley Cardinals. The lady Cowboys lost 49-58 last Friday and will open 2017 in Kremmling against the West Grand Mustangs on Jan. 6.

“Grand Valley is a fast and scrappy team,” Meeker head coach Jamie Rogers said about the non-league opponent. “We came out really well and then we hit a lull in the second quarter.”

Meeker scored 11 points in the first quarter and only six in the second and trailed 34-17 at halftime. Although the lady Cowboys outscored the Cardinals by eight in the second half, they could not overcome the first half deficit.

“The girls stayed steady and worked themselves back into the game,” coach Rogers said of her team’s second half effort. “We are really excited about the fight the girls are showing in the ball game.”

Cowboy sophomore Megan Shelton led the team with 18 points, including making three shots from behind the three-point arch and she also pulled down 15 rebounds. Senior Reese Pertile scored 15 points and pulled down nine rebounds, while classmates Halle Ahrens scored eight, Maggie Phelan and Peyton Burke each scored three and Sierra Williams added two.

Phelan and Kenzie Turner each recorded six rebounds, while Burke led the team with four steals, Shelton had three and Williams stole two balls.

“We are going to continue climbing our ladder and stepping up for league play after Christmas,” coach Rogers said.

Like this: Like Loading...