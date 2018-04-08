Meeker girls win first meet on Bob King Track

MEEKER | “We had a great home meet on Friday, the weather held and we were very proud of the performances by all of the athletes,” Meeker High School track coach John Strate said of the first high school track meet held on the new Bob King Track at Starbuck Stadium. The Meeker girls’ team won the meet and the boys finished third in the field of nine teams.

The Meeker girls won five individual events and two relays, while the boys won one relay, finished second in another, had an individual second, along with a few third and fourth places, as well as several personal records.

The girls were led by Gracie Bradfield, Megan Shelton and Kirsten Brown, as Bradfield won the 100 and 200 meter dashes, setting a personal record in the 100, while Shelton won the shot put and discus and Brown won the triple jump, with a personal record.

Bradfield, Shelton, Brown and senior Sierra Williams won the 4×100 relay, while Williams, Karlee Nielsen, Briar Meszaros and Grace Gibson won the 4×800 relay.

The boys’ 4×400 finished with the fastest time last Saturday, with Tannen Kennedy, Jeremy Woodward, Andy Kracht and Spud Kent each running a lap around the track. Senior Matthew Beck, who finished second in the 3,200 and fourth in the 1600, was also on the second place 4×800 team with Pake Burke, Ashiono Mohr and Kent.

Sydnie Main finished second in the shot put and discus and Julia Dinwiddie placed second in the 100-meter hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles. Brown set a personal record in the long jump and placed third with her jump of 12-5.25 and Burke set a personal record in the 300 hurdles. Kracht finished third in the high jump and Jeremey Woodward was third in the triple jump, while Ryan Phelan placed fourth in the same event. Main placed third in the pole vault and Kenzie Turner tied for sixth in the same event. Tevin Pelloni placed fifth for the boys in the pole vault and Colby Clatterbaugh tied for seventh.

Brayden Woodward placed fourth in both the 100 and 300 hurdles. Abby Rosendahl had a personal record in the 200-meter dash, Gibson had one in the 800, Madison Kindler placed sixth in the 3,200 meter run with a personal record, Ashdon Seibert has personal records in the 800 and 1600 and Ridge Williams had one in the 3200 and Kracht had one in the long jump. Carter Strate had a personal record in the triple jump, Grant Cravens and Acel Oliva each had personal records in the shot put, with Craven, Williams and Cooper Main all setting personal records in the discus.

Coach Strate said the track program would like to thank the community and the Meeker Education Foundation for “helping make this meet possible through their donations and tireless work to help build our new track. We also had great volunteers on Friday, without them, we couldn’t have pulled it off. We look forward to many more home meets.”

