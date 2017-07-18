Meeker Human Resource Council grant applications now available for nonprofits; Rural Philanthropy Days returns to NW Colorado

MEEKER I Meeker Human Resource Council (HRC) grant applications for current 501c3 organizations or government entities can be submitted now through Sept. 29.

The mission of the Meeker Human Resource Council is “to promote cooperative community efforts aimed at resolving human service needs and improving the quality of life for everyone in the Meeker community.”
Areas of funding available include mental health/suicide prevention, youth alcohol/tobacco/substance use, resource development/distribution of information and bullying.
To obtain a copy of the grant application form or other information, email Rhonda.Hilkey@State.CO.US or call 970-878-9649.
Northwest Rural Philanthropy Days will take place on Sept. 27-29 in Craig. Rural Philanthropy Days is a partnership between the Community Resource Center which works with nonprofit organizations, the Anschutz Family Foundation and statewide grantmakers to bring together local nonprofits, business leaders, government representatives and some of the state’s most influential funders. This opportunity only occurs once every four years in the Northwest region.
“HRC will host a meeting in August to determine what agencies are participating in philanthropy days, what funding agencies are seeking, and to explore opportunities for Meeker agency partnerships/joint efforts in future projects,” wrote Dondi Glasscock.

