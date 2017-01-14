Meeker man injured in snowmobile accident

January 14, 2017 Niki Turner Meeker, Slider 0

MEEKER | Rodney Dunham, 47, of Meeker suffered serious injuries Sunday in a snowmobile accident

Rodney Dunhamn
near Meadow Lake in the Flat Tops Wilderness.
According to his mother, Diane, Dunham and another snowmobiler collided, knocking Dunham off his sled.
He was fortunate to be snowmobiling with a group of people with some medical traning and experience, she said. They didn’t move him, built a fire and used handheld finger and toe warmers and a space blanket to keep him warm until search and rescue could get to him.
It was about three hours before search and rescue was able to get him out. The fixed wing medical airplane that services St. Mary’s Hospital was on a return flight from Denver at the time and landed at the Meeker Aiport. Dunham was flown straight to St. Mary’s Sunday afternoon.
He suffered a break in his lower back and pinched his spinal cord in his neck. He has since undergone two surgeries to repair the break and to release compression on the spinal cord.
The fact he was in the snow and cold may have been a benefit by reducing swelling that could have further damaged his nerves.
“Search and rescue was wonderful and the people with him were amazing,” Diane Dunham said Wednesday. “This community shows so much support it’s overwhelming.”
She said he was “doing a little better” as of Wednesday morning, and doctors were working to get his pain under control. They’ve been told his recovery will be a long, slow process, and “how much (function) will come back, time will tell.”

Related Articles

Meeker

White River Rumble a big success

March 22, 2016 Bobby Gutierrez 0

MEEKER I The inaugural White River Rumble, a 70-mile cross-country snowmobile race in the White River National Forest, was held Saturday and the inaugural event was considered a success by riders and organizers. Related

County

135 join in poker, snowmobile ride

February 20, 2014 Sean McMahon 0

MEEKER I Roughly 135 sleds, several with more than one rider, took part in the third annual “I Ride with James” Poker and Snowmobile Ride on Sunday, raising funds for the James Sizemore Memorial Scholarships […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*