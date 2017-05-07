Meeker middle and high school bands and choir to perform May 11

MEEKER | The Barone Middle School Bands and the Meeker High School Band and Choir will join to present the annual Spring Concert on Thursday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Meeker High School Auditorium.

Music Director and Conductor Jeff Hemingson stated that the Barone Middle School Sixth Grade Band will feature “The Good Life”. The Seventh Grade Band will feature a jazz tune titled “Jammin with Charlie” which is sure to delight the audience.

The eighth grade band will feature an excerpt from the last movement of Antonin Dvorak’s ”New World Symphony.”

The eighth grade band will join the Meeker High School Band to present “The Ides of March.”

The Meeker High School Band will feature several pieces including “Aberystwyth Variants” and “Ancient Air and Dance.”

The renowned and award-winning Meeker High School Choir will present ”The Water is Wide,” “Quiero Vivir La Vida Amandote,” and “The Awakening.”

The MHS Choir has been selected to participate in a Carnegie Hall mass choir concert in New York City this summer with distinguished high school choirs from throughout the nation and is engaged in fundraising for this extraordinary experience.

All are welcome to attend and enjoy the extraordinary talents of these gifted musicians.

