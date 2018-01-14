Meeker National Historic District nomination set for approval Jan. 19

By Bob Amick

MEEKER | Meeker National Historic District consultant Carl McWilliams, renowned Principal of Cultural Resource Historians, reports that the nomination of the downtown Meeker area as a National Historic District [NHD] has been approved by the History Colorado Office of Archaeological and Historic Preservation and has been forwarded to the State Historic Preservation Committee for final approval on January 19. Upon approval by the State Committee, the nomination will be forwarded to the U.S. Department of the Interior National Park Service for designation as a National Historic District. The project is a collaborative effort between the Rio Blanco County Historical Society and the Town of Meeker.

The RBCHS will host their annual meeting and election of officers at the Heritage Culture Center, 517 Park Ave., at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14 where the project will be discussed in more detail. All are welcome to join for a pot luck luncheon before the meeting.

Williams has completed extensive research on early day history of eligible contributing structures within the proposed NHD including historic residences, the Hugus Building and government buildings such as the Court House. A History Colorado [HC] State Historical Fund Grant and a Freeman Fairfield Trust matching grant provided $28,000 to the Town and RBCHS to fund the two-year NHD extensive research and nomination project. Anyone wishing to attend the State Historic Preservation Committee to support the approval process for the Meeker nomination would be most welcome. Contact Robert Amick, NHD Task Force Chair for details at amick@colorado.edu or 970 274-6557

There are 110 NHDs in Colorado. Such designation provides international recognition and promotion of historically significant areas and landmarks to dramatically increase heritage tourism and economic development. Designated contributing structures may also be eligible for grant funding or tax credits for restoration purposes.

Bob Amick is the chair of the Meeker National Historic District Task Force.

