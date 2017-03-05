Meeker native returns with new business

March 5, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Features, Meeker 0

Some of the tools of the trade for Terri Ruckman-Reed, who has returned to Meeker from Florida and set up her full-spectrum sewing shop above the Ruckman Shop on 12th Street. courtesy photo

MEEKER | T Rose Etc. LLC today announced that it is ready for business in Meeker. This business moved nearly 3,000 miles from Cape Coral, Fla. T Rose Etc. LLC is owned and operated by Teresia “Terri” Ruckman-Reed, who is originally from Meeker. T Rose Etc. LLC offers a full spectrum of sewing, mending, alterations as well as upholstery work, outdoor equipment repair, blind and window treatment repair and restoration, scissor sharpening and sewing machine repairs.
T Rose Etc LLC is located at 375 12th St. in the studio apartment above the Ruckman Shop. The location comes with a lot of history, being built by the late Ray Ruckman and sons before Reed was born. Access to the shop is a bit tricky, as you have to go through the side door and up the stairs, but she does make home and office visits as needed.
The studio is complete with sewing machines to do almost anything from light and delicate to heavy leather. Reed learned to sew under the watchful eye of her great-aunt, the late Audrey Oldland. She has sewn professionally for more than 35 years. In addition, she served as the warranty manager for American Recreation, who then represented Kelty, Sierra Designs and Slumberjack in Longmont, where she mastered methods for repairing tents, sleeping bags, backpacks and most outdoor equipment. She then went on to manage the Chico’s Center for Creative Development in Fort Myers, Fla., for added couture expertise.
Reed stated, “ I am so excited to be home. Being back in this amazing community is a dream come true. Can’t wait to meet people and find out how I can be of service to my hometown.”
To contact T Rose Etc. LLC call 970-388-7164, or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/troseetc/. See a full list of services at www.TRoseEtc.com.

Related Articles

County

When emergencies arise, advance planning is essential for success

December 4, 2016 Niki Turner 0

RBC | “In the event of an emergency…” We’ve all heard those words, but who comes up with the plan and procedure that follows? Who determines the best way to respond to trouble? That’s the […]

Features

My version of “The Day on Lime Kiln”

September 30, 2012 Hallie Blunt 0

MEEKER I At the risk of making my “Old School” beliefs completely transparent, I am going to write my version of the day On Lime Kiln, where I was so fortunate to learn that the […]

Features

Byers family has long history in Rangely

May 4, 2012 Hallie Blunt 0

RANGELY I “I’m thankful for two things, wrinkles don’t hurt and you don’t have to be good at golf to enjoy it,” said Gordon Byers after his retirement in Rangely. Related

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*