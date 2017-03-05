Meeker native returns with new business

MEEKER | T Rose Etc. LLC today announced that it is ready for business in Meeker. This business moved nearly 3,000 miles from Cape Coral, Fla. T Rose Etc. LLC is owned and operated by Teresia “Terri” Ruckman-Reed, who is originally from Meeker. T Rose Etc. LLC offers a full spectrum of sewing, mending, alterations as well as upholstery work, outdoor equipment repair, blind and window treatment repair and restoration, scissor sharpening and sewing machine repairs.

T Rose Etc LLC is located at 375 12th St. in the studio apartment above the Ruckman Shop. The location comes with a lot of history, being built by the late Ray Ruckman and sons before Reed was born. Access to the shop is a bit tricky, as you have to go through the side door and up the stairs, but she does make home and office visits as needed.

The studio is complete with sewing machines to do almost anything from light and delicate to heavy leather. Reed learned to sew under the watchful eye of her great-aunt, the late Audrey Oldland. She has sewn professionally for more than 35 years. In addition, she served as the warranty manager for American Recreation, who then represented Kelty, Sierra Designs and Slumberjack in Longmont, where she mastered methods for repairing tents, sleeping bags, backpacks and most outdoor equipment. She then went on to manage the Chico’s Center for Creative Development in Fort Myers, Fla., for added couture expertise.

Reed stated, “ I am so excited to be home. Being back in this amazing community is a dream come true. Can’t wait to meet people and find out how I can be of service to my hometown.”

To contact T Rose Etc. LLC call 970-388-7164, or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/troseetc/. See a full list of services at www.TRoseEtc.com.

