MEEKER | Don’t miss the festivities at the Meeker Rec Center this weekend to celebrate the center’s 10th birthday. Check the ad on page 7A this week for the complete schedule on Friday. On Saturday get ready for the annual Cardboard Derby at Paintbrush Park sledding hill. A free breakfast will be served at 9:30 a.m. at the park. Check www.erbmrec.com for details, or call 970-878-3403.

Like this: Like Loading...