Meeker Recreation Center celebrates 10th anniversary

Special to the Herald Times

MEEKER | On Jan. 12, Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan (ERBM) Recreation and Park District will be celebrating 10 years of operation at the Meeker Recreation Center (MRC) with an open house event for the whole community. The day is full of free activities for all ages and is a great opportunity to check out what the MRC and ERBM have to offer.

Staff will be hosting free class demonstrations, fit room orientations, pool and fit room challenges, and Tot-Spot drop-in childcare. Snacks and ERBM swag will also be available throughout the day. Visit www.erbmrec.com or find the full page ad in this issue of the Herald Times (Page 7A) for complete schedule and more information.

No membership pass or entry fee is required to visit MRC on Jan. 12, but the day will be a great opportunity to purchase an annual Blitz membership for 50 percent off regular prices.

In November 2005, the voters of the district approved a construction bond to build the center. The bond was set in the amount of $4.8 million with a 20 year debt repayment schedule. In 2014, 11 years ahead of schedule, the bond was paid off in full thanks to the community and planning at ERBM.

The doors opened on Jan. 12, 2008, with a grand opening ceremony hosted by the 2008 ERBM Board of Directors Dale Hallenbach, Gary Zellers, Carol Hollowed, Joe Nieslanik and Tonya Morris. The 25,000 square foot facility has since seen more than 285,000 member and drop-in visits in the 10 years of operation.

ERBM wishes to thank the entire Meeker community and visitors for their continued support of the MRC. The Board of Directors and staff are grateful to live and work in such a supportive and recreation-minded community and we look forward to many future decades of operations at the MRC.

