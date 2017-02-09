Meeker residents urged to lock up following string of thefts

February 9, 2017 Niki Turner Features, Meeker 0

MEEKER | The Meeker Police Department is warning residents to keep their cars, businesses and homes locked and to be on the lookout for suspicious activity, particularly in the early morning hours, following a string of thefts, vandalism and a break-in.
“Jan. 20 was the first one we knew about,” said Kathy Sizemore at the Town of Meeker. “The next night a purse was taken out of a car.”
Since then there have been several more thefts from vehicles, including a wallet, debit card and cash.
In addition, White River Convenience had some vandalism, and a broom was thrown through a window about a block from the convenience store.
The worst of the thefts occurred Feb. 1 or early Feb. 2, when someone bashed in the front door of Swanky’s hair salon at 685 Main St.
“They knew what they were looking for,” Sizemore said. Approximately $400 in cash was taken from one of the stations.
An investigation is ongoing.

