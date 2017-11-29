Meeker School Board installs new members

November 29, 2017 Niki Turner Meeker 0

MEEKER | The Meeker Board of Education convened Thursday, Nov. 16 for a special meeting to install new school board members and appoint board officers.
Incumbents Bill deVergie, Bud Ridings and Dave Smith with new board member Laurie Simonsen were sworn in by Janelle Urista, joining continuing members Tom Allen, Kevin Amack and Dr. Bob Dorsett.
The board then motioned to appoint board officers. Bud Ridings was re-elected as board president, Tom Allen was re-elected as vice-president, and Dave Smith accepted the appointment as secretary/treasurer after deVergie and Amack declined the nomination.
Simonsen will be the alternate for the BOCES board. Ridings was the previous alternate, but will take the place of Todd Shults, who lost the election. Shults had served as vice-president on the BOCES board. Simonsen will also serve on the District Accountability Committee.
Superintendent Chris Selle said he expects to have a hard copy of the district’s master plan within the next few weeks.

