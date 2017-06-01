Meeker School District meeting tonight

MEEKER | Meeker School District informational community meeting to learn about Meeker School District facility deficiencies and discuss the vision for possible remedies at Meeker High School Thursday, June 1 at 6 p.m. All community members invited.
