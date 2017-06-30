Meeker Summer Rodeo Series results from June 22

Jr. Bulls 1st Clay Durham
Amateur Bulls 1st Riggen Myers
Breakaway 1st Jewell Vreeman
2nd Lori Ann Klinglesmith
Ranch Broncs 1st Colin Crozier
2nd Scott Crozier
3rd Cody Edinger
#11 Header 1st Rowdy Atwood
2nd Cody Edinger
3rd Cody Edinger
#11 Heeler 1st Neal Brennan
2nd Brett Watson
3rd Joe wood
#8 Header 1st Cody Edinger
2nd Cody Edinger
3rd Kelsey Vroman
4th Brett Carroll
#8 Heeler 1st Zane Edinger
2nd Lucas Montgomery
3rd Ryan Vroman
4th Janelle Urista
Barrels 1st Kayla Pinnt
2nd Jewell Vreeman
3rd Trista Linsacum
Jr. Barrels 1st Cylee Dunsmore
2nd Deana Wood
3rd Leah Wood
Daily Ribbon
Roper 1st Cody Edinger
2nd Brittne Tonelle
3rd Jake Edinger
Sled Race Andy Urista
Janice McGlaghlan
