Meeker Summer Rodeo Series Results: June 21

MEEKER | The third rodeo of Meeker’s summer series went off without a hitch. White River Electric Association will sponsor the June 28 rodeo and will award the night’s all around best cowboy and cowgirl with added prize money. The rodeo starts at 7 p.m. at the Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds
Ladies Breakaway
(place, name, time)
1, Deena Norell, 2.4
2, Ellie Anderson, 3.0
#8 header
(place, name, time)
1, Kash Atwood, 5.8
2, Kristin Egger, 9.3
3, Erin Watson, 16.1
#8 heeler
(place, name, time)
1, Cutter Barnes, 5.8
2, Zane Edinger, 6.1
3, Zane Edinger, 9.3
#11 header
(place, name, time)
1, Joby Barquin, 4.9
2, Dusty Taylor, 6.1
3, Lane Anderson, 6.6
#11 heeler
(place, name, time)
1, Kash Atwood, 4.9
2, Cutter Barnes, 6.1
3, Lane Anderson, 6.6
dally ribbon roping
(place, name, time)
1, Roper, Cody Edinger, 17.8
1, Runner, Catherine Edwards, 17.8
MIXED HEADER
(place, name, time)
1, Erin Watson, 7.0
2, Kristin Egger, 8.0
3, Lavender Castaldo, 10.9
MIXED HEELER
(place, name, time)
1, Brett Watson, 7.0
2, TJ Toon, 8.0
3, Cody Edinger, 11.1
RANCH BRONCS
(place, name, score)
1, Kasey Rosendahl, 78
2, Sheridan Harvey, 63
JR. BARREL RACING
(place, name, time)
1, Alyssa Adame, 19.52
2, Cylee Dunsmore, 20.42
3, Deana Wood, 20.46
JUNIOR BULL RIDING
(place, name, score)
1, Logan Duram, 61
GBR
(place, name, time)
1, Kelsey Tate, 18.280
2, Kayla Pintt, 18.320
3, Shalie Jones, 18.490
