Meeker Summer Rodeo Series resumes tonight at county fairgrounds

MEEKER I Meeker’s 2017 weekly summer rodeo series resumes today at 7 p.m., after a one week break. Tickets are $10, youth 8 and under are free. Meeker Mayor Regas Halandras, suggested to the Herald Times that the rodeo is the only attempt, at least in recent times, to bring a weekly economic activity to town.

Halandras emphasizes that it is a totally private effort which provides the community with an active, weekly event, unsupported by any tax dollars except for the use of the county fairgrounds.

Contestants pay weekly entry fees. For example, $10 for mutton-busting and $40 for each member of a two-party event, from which there is a weekly payout to winners. In order to be eligible for end-of-season prizes, contestants must participate in ten of the 13 rodeos.

The current events leaders after the five June rodeos are: bull riding, Kaiden Decker; junior bull riders, Logan and Clay Durham are tied; amateur bull riders, Dillon Burch; lower–ranked team roping, header Cody Edinger and heeler Zane Edinger; higher-ranked team roping, header Cody Edinger and heeler Brett Watson; breakaway roping, Ellie Anderson; ladies barrel-racing, Kelsey Tate; junior barrel-racing, Cylee Dunsmore; big kids’ ribbon roping, Joe Wood and Brittnee Tonille; and dirt-sled (cowhide) racing, Andy Urista and Jamie McLaughlin. Clint Chew is the saddle bronc leader while Shelby Kyle is the apparent ranch bronc leader.

More information about the weekly Meeker rodeo can be obtained at 970-274-9833 or on Facebook at facebook.com/meeker2017summerrodeoseries/. Nearly 600 people have either “liked” and/or follow this Facebook page. To sign up for an event, call 970-274-3994 Tuesdays prior to each Thursday rodeo, 6 to 8 p.m.

