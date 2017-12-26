Meeker VFW to open Mon.-Fri. after Jan. 8

MEEKER | The Meeker VFW is proud to announce that its Meeker Veterans Community Center, a 501C3 non-profit located at 290 Fourth St., across from the Mountain Valley Bank, will be open Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and noon beginning Jan. 8, 2018. Stop by for a cup of coffee, visit with others, play games, read books, watch movies and check out other community resources. We have a game room, board games, public computer, counseling room, DVD player and big screen TV. A qualified counselor will be available every Monday and Wednesday. This counseling and the facility is open to all and all are welcome.
