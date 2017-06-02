Meekerpalooza Saturday at Ute Park

Meeker | Meekerpalooza Arts and Music Festival, June 3 from 12-9 p.m. at Ute Park. Fun for the whole family! Meekerpalooza will showcase all aspects of dance, singing, music, visual and culinary arts. Events include live music performances, workshops and demonstrations, interactive kid art zone, arts and craft fair and Taste of Meeker.
