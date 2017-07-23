Meet & Greet … July 23, 2017 Special to the Herald Times County, Meeker, Slider 0 More than 20 citizens met with Colorado gubernatorial candidate Senator Mike Johnston of Denver Sunday at the Meeker Café, including Joe Sullivan, 98. Johnston listened to each participant share their perspectives and questions on state issues. Regarding education, Johnston expressed the importance of getting ahead of the curve on rapidly changing career choices. On energy, he wants to see Colorado’s energy use become 100 percent based on renewables by 2040 while doing the utmost for energy career transitions. Most of his discussion centered on healthcare. He acknowledged the serious problem of Western Slope residents paying 162 percent of Front Range insurance premium rates. In addition, he’s very concerned that the current Senate Obamacare replacement bill would cut $1.5 billion which would threaten Colorado rural hospitals and remove 500,000 people from Medicaid assistance. Johnston would like to see the state require uniform state insurance rates and products. He was headed for another meet and greet in Craig after his visit to Meeker. Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
