MEEKER | Members of the Meeker V.F.W., Ladies’ Auxiliary and American Legion will meet Monday at Circle Park at 9 a.m. to throw a wreath into the river commemorating the soldiers who have died in active military service.
Following the wreath ceremony, a Memorial Day service will be held at Highland Cemetery.
Memorial Day tradition in Meeker
