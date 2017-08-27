Men’s golf champs …

August 27, 2017 Bobby Gutierrez Meeker Sports, Sports 0

More than 15 teams played a Ryder Cup/match-play format game every Wednesday at the Meeker Golf Course this summer, then divided teams into two flights and played a tournament to determine bragging rights and the Men’s Club League champions. In the first flight, George Back and Harry Watt came from behind to beat Clint Chappell and Earl Schuer for the title. In the championship flight, a five-hole playoff was needed to determine a champion, which was Scott Bowman and Kyle Hooks, pictured teeing off No. 1, beginning the playoff where they defeated Willy Theos and Sam Etheridge. Bobby Gutierrez photo

Related Articles

No Picture
Meeker

Blunt, Shults shine at Ladies’ Deerfly

June 19, 2016 Bobby Gutierrez 0

MEEKER I The annual Ladies’ Deerfly Golf Tournament did not have a large field but the competition was tough, especially in the second flight, where local golfers Hallie Blunt and Sally Lou Shults won the […]

Meeker

Coach’s team captures golf classic; Cowboy gridders play host to Rye

August 22, 2014 Bobby Gutierrez 0

MEEKER I The Meeker High School football team had two-a-days last week, then Saturday it hosted the 10th annual Cowboy Kickoff Classic golf tournament. This Saturday it will host Rye in Starbuck Stadium in the […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply