Mental health first aid training March 28

RANGELY | Mental health first aid training will be held Wednesday, March 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the CNCC Weiss Conference Room at 500 Kennedy Dr. in Rangely. Registration is required for this free class and space is limited.

Mental health first aid is an evidence-based, public health training program that teaches participants the signs and symptoms of mental health challenges or crisis, what to do in an emergency, and where to turn for help. Topics include depression, anxiety, suicide, panic attacks, psychosis and substance use disorder. MHFA is implemented around the U.S. and the world. This class is open to the public, and is appropriate for individuals who work in health care, human services, education, and anyone wishing to learn more about mental health. Register online at http://www.mhfaco.org/findclass/attend/244. Contact svalentino@ncchealthpartnership.org with any questions.

