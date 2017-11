MEEKER | The Merry Meeker Christmas celebration begins Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 5:30 p.m. with the courthouse tree lighting and Parade of Lights, Christmas choir, hot chocolate, cookies and more. Brought to you by the Meeker Chamber of Commerce, Pioneers Healthcare Foundation, White River Electric Association and Horizons Specialized Services. Call the Meeker Chamber of Commerce at 970-878-5510 for details on these and other holiday events, or visit meekerchamber.com.

