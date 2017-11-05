Meszaros, Beck compete at state cross country meet

RBC | Meeker had two competitors in the state cross country meet on Saturday in Briar Meszaros and Matthew Beck. Meszaros ran against 105 other 2A girls from around the state and finished in 53rd place, with a time of 23:01. In the boys’ 2A race, Matthew’s time was 18:25, placing him 39th in a field of 109.

“Matthew had worked hard in the off-season, and really kept that drive going. It was great to see that effort pay off for a senior year trip to state,” said coach Marty Casey.

“Briar had some good success her freshman year, but was out most of last year with an injury. She came back this year healthy, and with a goal for post-season competition, and she made that happen. Now that she has a taste for it, I am certain that she will be back next year,” Casey said.

