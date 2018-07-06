Methodist Church celebrates 125 years

MEEKER | Meeker United Methodist Church is celebrating it’s 125th anniversary this year! To celebrate this milestone, the church will be holding a special worship service on Sunday, July 8 at 10 a.m. in the church sanctuary, 809 Park Ave. Also, everyone is invited to a community barbecue and reunion at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 12 at Town Park. Those attending are welcome to bring a side dish or dessert. There will be music from past musicians who attended the church and plenty of visiting with those who have been a part of this church family over the years.
Related Articles
Local church continues collection for flood victims
November 5, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0
By Ellene Meece Special to the Herald Times RBC | Many times when natural disasters hit, our hearts go out to the victims. We give our money and prayers and many times even try to […]
169 Meeker gift baskets set for world children
December 3, 2013 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER I This year, Samaritan’s Purse is celebrating 20 years of distributing gift-filled shoeboxes to more than 100 million children around the world. Related
Before and after…
July 15, 2011 Bobby Gutierrez 0
After an effort by community members to save the 115-year-old Methodist church was denied by the Meeker town council, Travis Adams of TDA Construction used a track hoe to tear down the old church so […]
Leave a Reply