Methodist church celebrates 125 years



MEEKER | “The exact date when the first Methodists entered the White River valley has been lost in history,” writes Sheridan M. Mallott, the Methodist minister from 1966-1969, who researched and put together a detailed account of the Meeker United Methodist Church from the beginning to its 75th anniversary in 1968. He continues, “But it seems safe to assume that those belonging to, or at least favorable to Methodism, were counted among the very early settlers of the region. Their numbers were apparently few however, for it was not until 1892 that enough were assembled to organize a Sunday School in May of that year at the Powell Park School House.”

Charles H. Stevenson and his wife, Daisy, arrived in Meeker on June 12, 1893, and organized a Methodist Episcopal Church in Meeker on July 10, 1893. The congregation worshiped in various locations for nearly six years. On April 21, 1898, Lots 10, 11, and 12 on Block 48 of the Town of Meeker were purchased from Ambrose Oldland. The site, the present location of the church on the corner of Eighth and Park streets, was at that time on the very edge of town. By April the next year, the title abstract shows a mortgage given to the Board of Church Extension of the Methodist Episcopal Church for a church building in Meeker—a simple, white frame chapel. With a permanent home, the people of the Methodist Church were destined to be a lasting part of the growing frontier.

Today, we find ourselves celebrating 125 years in this wonderful community called Meeker, Colo. There have been years of growth and loss, triumph and tragedy. A new building has replaced the old but the ministry of the people in this church has always been strong and filled with unconditional love.

For 125 years they have comforted the broken, encouraged the weak, cooked for countless families, events and organizations, brought the good news of the Gospel to children, youth and adults, provided a sanctuary for weddings, funerals and celebrations and been a center of activity to help people in need here and around the globe.

In regards to the 2018 Range Call Theme: Killin’ Time, current Pastor David Petty observed, “This church is definitely not just “killin’ time”—Meeker United Methodist Church was founded in 1893 and has been actively in ministry for 125 years. Their current goal is to re-energize a Christian movement that begins with grace, offers abundant life, and reclaims the life-changing love of Jesus Christ for all people.”

To celebrate this milestone of 125 years, the church will be holding a special worship service on Sunday at 10 a.m. on July 8.

Also, everyone is invited to a community picnic and reunion at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 12 at Town Park. Those attending are welcome to bring a side dish or dessert, meat will be provided. There will be music from past musicians from the church and plenty of visiting with those who have been associated with this church family over the years.

Like this: Like Loading...