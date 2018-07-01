Methodist Church celebrates 125 years

MEEKER | Meeker United Methodist Church is celebrating it’s 125th anniversary this year! To celebrate this milestone, the church will be holding a special worship service on Sunday, July 8 at 10 a.m. in the church sanctuary, 809 Park Ave. Also, everyone is invited to a community barbecue and reunion at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 12 at Town Park. Those attending are welcome to bring a side dish or dessert. There will be music from past musicians who attended the church and plenty of visiting with those who have been a part of this church family over the years.
