MHS and BMS winter concert Dec. 19

MEEKER | Jeff Hemingson, director of bands and choirs for Meeker High School and Barone Middle School announced that the winter concert will be presented on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium and will feature all bands and choirs. The sixth grade band will start the program off with Jingle Bells, Jolly Old Saint Nicholas and a few other classic Christmas tunes. The seventh grade band will be playing a few selections from their Traditions of Excellence book. The eighth grade band is playing with the high school band this year. They will be playing Crazy Train, Seven Nation Army, and a song with contrasting styles entitled Kinesis. The choir will be singing a few Christmas classics, including the popular song Mary Did You Know, and a tribal war song from the Maori tribe of New Zealand. Please come support our young musicians.

Like this: Like Loading...