MHS Class of 2017

Madeline Amack—University of Missouri

Mark Twain Nonresident Scholarship $5,000

RBC Abstract Scholarship $1,000

Lana Idol Scholarship $836

WREA $1,000 renewable

Freeman Fairfield Scholarship $800 renewable

Cole Brown—Colorado Mesa University

CMU Distinguished Scholars Award $6,000 renewable

WREA $500 renewable

Colowyo Coal Mine Scholarship $500

RBC Abstract Scholarship $1,000

Freeman Fairfield scholarship $800 renewable

Sheridan Harvey—University of Wyoming

Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship from the University of Wyo. $9,300/year renewable up to four years

WREA $1,000 renewable

RBC Stockgrowers $750 renewable

Freeman Fairfield Scholarship $800 renewable

RBC Abstract Scholarship $1,000

Meeker Cowboy Football Top Hand Scholarship $300

Lori Ann Klinglesmith—University of Wyo.ming

Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship from the University of Wyo. $9,300/year renewable up to four years

RBC Stockgrowers $750 renewable

Freeman Fairfield Scholarship $800 renewable

RBC Abstract Scholarship $1,000

RBC 4-H Foundation Scholarship $500

Meeker Friends of the FFA $500

Delenn Mobley—South Dakota School of Mines and Technology

WREA $1,000 renewable

Natural Soda/Bill Gunn Scholarship $5,000

Freeman Fairfield Scholarship $800 renewable

PEO Chapter BA Highest GPA in Math and Science Award $200

RBC Abstract Scholarship $1,000

XTO Scholarship $1,000

St Croix Seismic Scholarship for $29

South Dakota School of Mines Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship $486/year renewable

South Dakota School of Mines Scholar Award for $3,000 renewable for two years

Kendra Nelson—University of Colorado – Boulder

CU Boulder Scholars award for $6,000/ year renewable up to 4 years

WREA $1,000 renewable

Meeker Band Parents Scholarship $500

Rio Blanco Lodge #80 Mason’s Scholarship $400

Freeman Fairfield Scholarship $800 renewable

Coca Cola Scholarship for $250

Meeker PEO Chapter BA Award of $200 for the Highest GPA in English

Maggie Phelan—Carroll College

Presidential Scholarship from Carroll College for $17,000 renewable up to 4 years

WREA $500 renewable

Pioneers Health Care Foundation Scholarship $1,500

Freeman Fairfield Scholarship $800 renewable

Rio Blanco County Woolgrower’s $500

RBC Abstract Scholarship $1,000

Meghan Smith—University of Wyoming

University of Wyoming’s Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship for $9,675 / year–renewable up to 4 years

Mary Mead Scholarship for $2,000

White River Electric Scholarship for $1,000 renewable

Chuck Urbano Colorado Farm Show Scholarship $2,000

RBC Stockgrower’s $750 renewable

Colorado Water Officials Association Scholarship $500

Freeman Fairfield Scholarship $800 renewable

RBC Abstract Scholarship $1,000

RBC Farm Bureau Scholarship for $1,000

Lacey Oldland Memorial Scholarship $500

Meeker Friends of the FFA $500

VFW and Auxiliary Scholarship $1,000

Casey Turner—Colorado School of Mines

oettcher Scholarship for approximately $34,000/year renewable up to four years

SGM Steve Westhoff Scholarship for $1,000

WREA Scholarship for $1,000 renewable

RBC Abstract Scholarship for $1,000

Reese Pertile—Colorado Mesa University

Colorado Mesa University’s Academic Achievement Scholarship $1,250 renewable

Colorado Mesa University’s First Generation Scholarship $1,000 renewable

WREA Scholarship $1,000

PEO Colorado State Sisterhood Scholarship $1,800

Public Works Scholarship $1,500 renewable

Rio Blanco Lodge #80 Mason’s Scholarship $800

Freeman Fairfield Scholarship $800 renewable

Hazelbaker Education Fund Grant $1,000

Halle Ahrens—Colorado Mesa University

PEO Colorado State Sisterhood Scholarship $1,800

Rio Blanco 4-H Scholarship $250

Clay Anderson—University of Montana Western

University of Montana Western’s Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship for $10,377/year – renewable up to 4 years

RBC Stockgrower’s $750 renewable

RBC Abstract Scholarship $1,000

Trevor Austin—Colorado Mesa University

Layton Bair—Southern Utah University

Southern Utah’s Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship for $10,393/year – renewable up to four years

Caleb Bradford—Lincoln College of Technology

James Sizemore Memorial Scholarship $1,000

Kinzy Burke—University of Northern Colorado

University of Northern Colorado’s Provost Scholarship $2,000

UNC Legacy Scholarship $500

WREA Scholarship $1000

Employees of Pioneers Medical Center Scholarship $1,000

Freeman Fairfield Scholarship $800 renewable

Richard G. Lyttle Scholarship $250

RBC Abstract Scholarship $1,000

Fred & Annie Burke Memorial Scholarship $500

Pat Johnson Memorial Scholarship

Dominick Cardile—Colorado Mountain College

Rio Blanco Lodge #80 Mason’s Scholarship $400

Johnny Wix Aspiring Artist Scholarship $500

Loran Casias—Colorado Mountain College

Josh Cochran—Colorado Mesa University

Caroline Copeland—Fort Lewis College

Pell Grant

Fort Lewis Student Grant

Federal Supplemental Opportunity Grant

Julie Eskelson—Chadron State College

Chadron State Cross Country Team Athletic Scholarship $3,000

Chadron Academic Scholarship $4,000

Freeman Fairfield Scholarship $800 renewable

Coach Bob Tucker Scholarship $1,000

Flora Brooke Ford—CNCC

Meeker Lions Club $500

Hunter Garcia—Workforce

Ty Gibson—U.S. Army

Faith Ann Goedert—Salon Professional Academy

James Sizemore Memorial Scholarship $1,000

Dade Heck—Workforce

Lesli Herrera-Valenzuela—Colorado Mountain College

Meeker Lions Club Scholarship $500

Meeker Chapter BA PEO Vocational Scholarship $500

Freeman Fairfield Scholarship $800 renewable

Korey Hood—Colorado Mountain College

Rio Blanco Lodge #80 Mason’s Scholarship $400

Tyler Ilgen—Northwest Linemen College

Julia Keeler—Colorado Mesa University

First Generation Scholarship from Colorado Mesa University $1,000

Colorado State Sisterhood PEO scholarship $1,800

Bailey Kinnamon—Workforce

Linda Lombardi—Casper College

Freeman Fairfield Scholarship $800 renewable

Basin Electric/WREA Scholarship $1,000

Hirsch Family Scholarship

Brett McGruder—Wyotech

Wyotech American Dream Scholarship $5,000

Meeker Lions Club Scholarship $500

Craig Calver Memorial Scholarship $500

Cody Nielsen—Workforce

Alondra Olivas—Colorado Mountain College

J.T. Pendergrass—University of Central Florida

Bright Future Scholarship

Austin Portwood—U.S. Army

Clay Richardson—Lincoln Tech

Liliana RIvas—CNCC

$500 CNCC Concurrent Enrollment Scholarship

Kasey Rosendahl—Casper College

Al and Ann Stohlman Award $750

Ketson Rouse—Workforce

Chase Rule—University of Wyoming

Rocky Mountain Scholars Award from the University of Wyoming $6,000/year renewable up to 4 years

SGM Steve Westhoff Scholarship $1,000

Freeman Fairfield Scholarship for $800 renewable

Coca Cola Scholarship $250

W.C. Striegel Scholarship $2,000 renewable

Austin Russell—Colby Community College

Colby Community College Athletic Scholarship $24,000

Madi Russell—University of Northern Colorado

Colorado Masonic Benevolent Fund Association Scholarship $7,000/year, renewable for up to 4 years

University of Northern Colorado’s Provost Scholarship $2,000

University of Northern Colorado’s Scholar Scholarship $1,000

RBC Abstract Scholarship $1,000

University of Colorado’s 1889 Founder’s Grant $6,511

Pell Grant $5,920

Colorado Student Grant $2,000

Tristan Sheehan—CNCC

Tanner Slaugh—Colorado Mesa University

Nishiko Thelen—Fort Lewis College

Tri State G&T / WREA Scholarship $500

Meeker Sportsman’s Club Scholarship $800

RBC 4-H Scholarship $300

Meeker Lions Club Scholarship $500

Freeman Fairfield Scholarship $800 renewable

Anna Walsh

Northeastern Junior College

Tri-State G& T/WREA Scholarship $500

RBC Abstract Scholarship $1,000

RBC 4-H Scholarship $250

Bryn Walter—Workforce

Rayanna “Rosie” Wans—University of Colorado-Denver

Patrick Williams—Lincoln College

WREA Scholarship $500

Kayla Wyatt—Workforce

Lauryn Wyatt—Workforce

