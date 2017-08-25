MHS cross country team opens in Grand Junction

MEEKER | “We have some new faces,” Meeker High School cross country coach Marty Casey said about his team, which will run competitively for the first time this season in Grand Junction, Saturday.

“We have also changed our schedule a bit and it will be fun to see our runners on some new courses.”

Eleven Cowboys are out for the team, including seniors Matthew Beck and four-year cross-country runner Christopher Strate, will lead the team.

Coach Casey said Beck and junior Pake Burke are the team’s fastest runners so far and Briar Meszaros and Lacie Ford, also juniors, are the only girls out this season.

Zach Harman and Josh Dinwiddie will represent the sophomore class on the team and coach Casey said freshmen Josue Martinez, Ashdon Seibert, Greg Jones and Josh Day have joined the team.

The team will run it’s first 5K at Machett Park in Grand Junction, this Saturday, with the varsity boys’ race starting at 8:45 a.m., following the community race.

Coach Casey’s wife Kris, will again assist with the coaching duties, as will Caleb Newkirk.

“I am excited to see what they will accomplish this year,” coach Casey said.

