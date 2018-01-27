MHS girls win two more games

MEEKER | “In both of the games, the girls found a rhythm, where they were playing as a total unit,” Meeker girls’ basketball coach Jamie Rogers said of the league wins her team earned last week. The lady Cowboys will be idle this week, since Vail Mountain does not have a girls’ team. Meeker will next host the Little Snake River Rattlers Feb. 1.

The Meeker Cowboys beat the Plateau Valley Cowboys 75-41 in Collbran last Friday then they gave the Vail Christian Saints their second loss of the season with a 62-41 win on Meeker’s home court.

“Against Plateau Valley, we grabbed an early lead and just kept building,” coach Rogers said.

Meeker junior Tori Lasker had a great weekend, leading the Cowboys in scoring and rebounding.

Lasker scored 22 points in Collbran and pulled down 17 rebounds to lead her team to victory. Megan Shelton scored 17 points, pulled down four rebounds and stole the ball eight times. Riley Pertile, Kirsten Brown, Brittney Adams and Sierra Williams, all scored six points, while Matilda Brown added five and Kenzie Turner finished with nine rebounds and six steals.

The Vail Christian Saints, marched into Meeker with a 10-1 record and left town with their second loss of the season.

“Against Vail Christian, Megan and Kenzie did a fantastic job of getting Tori the ball inside the paint and she finished,” coach Rogers said.

And finish Lasker did, scoring a season high 31 points, again leading the team in points, pulling down 15 rebounds and stealing the ball seven times. Shelton finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds and seven steals, while Matilda Brown scored seven, including two three-pointers, Gracie Bradfield added four, Williams and Turner each added two.

Meeker will not play this weekend but will play three in a row next week, when they host the Little Snake River Rattlers, Feb. 1, then Caprock Academy Feb. 2, before going to Hotchkiss Feb. 3.

Like this: Like Loading...