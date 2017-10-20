MHS volleyball leads league with two matches remaining

MEEKER | With two matches left in the regular season, the Meeker High School volleyball team currently leads the league but the league title will not be determined until Saturday, when the lady Cowboys host Rio Blanco County rival Rangely. Meeker defeated Grand Valley and Vail Christian last week, while Rangely lost to West Grand (a team Meeker beat earlier) but gave Paonia it’s first league loss, leaving the Cowboys as the only undefeated team in league play.

Meeker beat the Cardinals at home 25-7, 25-13 and 25-18 and only played three games Saturday in Vail to beat Vail Christian 25-19, 25-15 and 25-7.

“It was a good week for us, as the team played well against Grand Valley and Vail Christian,” Meeker head coach Greg Cravens said. “We are still passing well and now working on being consistent with our hitting. Krissie (Luce) and Julia (Dinwiddie) are still leading our team offensively but we are working on getting Caleigh (Morlan), Sydnie (Main) and Micheala (Jones), more involved.”

Luce led the team with 12 kills against Vail Christian and nine against Grand Valley, while Dinwiddie finished with 19 kills in the two matches, Morlan finished with 12 kills in the two matches, Main had seven and Jones four.

“The league title is coming down to the last weekend of the season since both Rangely and Paonia lost last week,” Coach Cravens said. “If we can take care of business against two very good teams, we can go into the District tournament seeded number one but that is a long way in front of us. We need to concentrate on being better passing and spreading the ball around offensively.”

Meeker will play in Paonia before the football game Friday, then host Rangely, Saturday at 1 p.m.

