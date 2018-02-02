MHS wrestlers host Cedaredge, Meeker Duals; prep for regionals

MEEKER | The 2A Meeker Cowboy wrestling team won six of eight matches wrestled against the 4A Palisade Bulldogs, including four by pin fall to win the dual 42-22. The Cowboys will wrestle in front of hometown fans again this weekend, hosting the Cedaredge Bruins Friday, then the Meeker Duals Saturday.

The Cowboys won the first six matches of the dual, starting with the 195-pound match, featuring Meeker sophomore Ridge Williams, who got the crowd excited, scoring a takedown and a near-fall to win 4-2, earning three team points.

Meeker senior Jacob Pelloni was next to take the mat at 120, for the Cowboys and he scored several back points but could not pin his opponent, yet won 12-3.

Sophomore Charles Curry pinned his opponent in the 126-pound match, as did senior teammate Garrett Frantz in the 132-pound match.

Meeker junior Tannen Kennedy, the top-ranked 138-pounder in 2A, pinned his opponent too and sophomore Tevin Pelloni scored Meeker’s final six points with a pin in the 145-pound match.

Cowboys Colby Clatterbaugh (160) and junior James Amick (170), both won by forfeit, while sophomores Jake Shelton (152) and Kesston Hobbs (170), both wrestled and lost matches in their respective weights.

“We are kinda hitting our stride,” Meeker head coach J.C. Watt said. “We won two or three matches that were close and our kids just gutted out the wins, so I was happy to see that.”

The Cowboys will host Cedaredge Friday, starting at 6 p.m., then they will wrestle duals against Basalt, Coal Ridge, Summit County and Palisade again Saturday in the Meeker Duals, in the final competition of the regular season.

“This is our last chance to figure out what routine works for us,” coach Watt said of the final matches before the state-qualifying regional tournament, the following week.

