Mileage compensation for VA care

RBC | Attention Rio Blanco County Veterans: Veterans may be eligible for mileage reimbursement for travel costs to receive VA medical care. If you do not currently receive VA travel compensation please contact the Rio Blanco County Veterans Service offices. Rangely: John ‘Hoot’ Gibson, 970-878-9695. Meeker: Joe Bob Dungan, 970-878-9690. Travel compensation is made possible through the Veterans Trust Fund Grant and VFW Post 5843.
Veterans sought to join Range Call parade
July 3, 2015
RBC I This year, the Meeker Fourth of July parade will be led by members of our local American Legion Post No. 74, VFW Post No. 5843 and Ladies Auxiliary No. 5843, and all three […]
Guest Editorial: Remember those who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor, and in the days that followed
December 8, 2016
By Wes Eubanks Meeker VFW Post 5843 Special to the Herald Times RBC | Every year since that fateful day Americans have honored the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their nation. […]
Cell phones sought for soldier calls
July 20, 2013
RANGELY I Each week, the Cell Phones for Soldiers program mails approximately 12,000 calling cards to veterans at home and soldiers overseas. Each card provides veterans and troops 2-1/2 hours of talk time with family […]
