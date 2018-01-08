Miss Colorado … January 8, 2018 Special to the Herald Times Features, Rangely 0 Alyssa Mae Magalong, an alumnae of Colorado Northwestern Community College, was a top five finalist at the Miss Colorado USA 2018 Pageant. She placed fourth runner-up and had an opportunity to answer a final on-stage question. She is appreciative to have competed with such high achieving and beautiful women across Colorado. She received a plaque and scholarship award to Lindenwood University for $23,000. “I would like to send my gratitude to my family, friends and sponsors for their continued support,” Magalong said. From left to right, Kathryn Dunn, Alexandria Clough, Chloe Brown, Molly Cowden and Magalong. Courtesy Photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
