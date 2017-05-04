Moosehead Lodge Ribbon Cutting

May 4, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Features, Rangely 0

Following a complete remodel of all the cabins, the Moosehead Lodge in Rangely cut the grand re-opening ribbon last week. Terry Drake, the general manager and project consultant, said the new owners, Martin Azcarraga and Ron Johnson, plan to “renovate everything.” With the cabins completed, the nine room hotel is next, followed by the house and a landscaping program. For reservations, call the new phone number for the Lodge: 970-675-2433. Courtesy Photo

