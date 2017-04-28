Moosehead Lodge ribbon cutting

RANGELY | The Moosehead Lodge in Rangely is under new ownership. There will be a ribbon cutting on May 1 from 1-3 p.m. Refreshments will be served. 856 E. Main St., Rangely, Colo. 970-629-0561 for more information.
Related Articles
Rangely Chamber may soon gain a director
March 9, 2011 Special to the Herald Times 0
RANGELY I At its most recent meeting, the board of directors of the Rangely Area Chamber of Commerce (RACC) agreed to meet once more before creating a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the chamber board […]
Kristin Steele faces two felonies in Rangely case
June 16, 2016 Jennifer Hill 0
RANGELY I Former Rangely Area Chamber of Commerce Director Kristin Steele, who resigned her position in April, has been formally charged for theft and computer crimes. Related
Chamber recruiting new members
April 28, 2011 Special to the Herald Times 0
Your Rangely Chamber of Commerce is still working hard to promote business locally and throughout Western Colorado and Eastern Utah. Related
Leave a Reply