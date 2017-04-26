Moosehead ribbon cutting

April 26, 2017 Special to the Herald Times News Briefs, Rangely 0

RANGELY | The Moosehead Lodge in Rangely is under new ownership. There will be a ribbon cutting on May 1 from 1-3 p.m. Refreshments will be served. 856 E. Main St., Rangely, Colo. 970-629-0561 for more information.

