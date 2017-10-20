More resources coming to small businesses in RBC

October 20, 2017 Niki Turner County, Features 0

Keeley Winger and Katelin Cook with the Rio Blanco County Economic Development Department took Small Business Development Center project director Christine Hoffman on a tour of Meeker and Rangely. Rio Blanco County has received the designation as a Certified Small Business Community. Part of the tour in Meeker included a stop at Meeker Drugs and a visit with Meeker Chamber of Commerce Director Stephanie Kobald, Meeker Town Administrator Scott Meszaros and chamber board president and business owner Diana Jones. Niki Turner photo

RBC | Small businesses in Rio Blanco County (RBC) are about to have easier access to resources through the Colorado Small Business Development Center (SBDC) thanks to a new designation as a Certified Small Business Community.
“Businesses need access to capital and access to resources,” said RBC Economic Development Coordinator Katelin Cook, “From start-up to positioning their business to sell when they’re ready to retire.”
The designation, which comes with a renewable $15,000 grant and $8,000 in services, “ensures that the services offered by the SBDC are available to the businesses here. We’ll have offices in Meeker and Rangely, and will collaborate with the chambers, town governments, CNCC and other partners,” Cook said. The funds are renewable for up to three years.
Eventually, Cook envisions the creation of a small business resource center that will serve as a kind of clearinghouse for available resources, housed within co-working centers in each town.
From 2014-2016 through the Grand Junction SBDC office, RBC had 20 clients, 52 hours of consulting time and 17 hours of travel time for consultants, and hosted approximately 10 different workshops. The new designation and funds will provide for a planned 290 hours of consulting, five educational workshops focused on marketing and social media, business planning, bookkeeping and government contracting, and four networking events.
Christine Hoffman, project director for the SBDC, toured Meeker and Rangely Tuesday, and presented the award. Keely Winger will be heading the RBC program, focusing primarily on tourism development and events. For more information on the resources available through the SBDC, visit www.coloradosbdc.org.

