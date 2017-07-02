Morton named to dean’s list

RANGELY | Wheaton College student Andrew Morton of Rangely was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester. To earn dean’s list honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale. Wheaton College is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning, and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country. For more information, visit wheaton.edu.

