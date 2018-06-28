Moyer wins commissioner primary

June 28, 2018 Caitlin Walker County 0

RBC | Gary Moyer, garnering more than 70 percent of the vote in the primary election against write-in candidate Mike Hoke, will move on to the general election as Republican candidate for Rio Blanco County commissioner. In the only contested county race in the primaries, Moyer received 1,064 of 1,441 votes cast. Hoke received 377 votes.
Unless an independent candidate comes forward before the July deadline to get on the November ballot, Moyer will be unopposed in his bid for the commissioner’s seat being vacated by Shawn Bolton.
The Clerk and Recorder’s office mailed out 3,789 ballots to active registered voters.
For the state gubernatorial primary, RBC voters chose Republican Walker Stapleton and Democrat Mike Johnston. Johnston lost the state race to Jared Polis. In the race for U.S. Congress District 3, incumbent Scott Tipton (R) will face off against Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush. Complete results from the county primary election are available on our website.

