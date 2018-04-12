Museum asks for return of obituary books

April 12, 2018 Special to the Herald Times News Briefs 0

MEEKER |  Staff at the White River Museum in Meeker has issued an urgent appeal for the return of the museum’s obituary volumes for the years 2012-14 and 2016-18. The volumes turned up missing about three weeks ago. Museum visitors use the volumes on site to research family history, and the information contained in them is irreplaceable. There will be no questions asked upon return of the binders.

Related Articles

No Picture
County

Museum, RBCHS invited to join event

January 29, 2014 Special to the Herald Times 0

MEEKER I “Good history is best told by more than one voice,” states the Museum of Western Colorado (MWC). In that spirit, the MWC staff invited history institutions from around the Western Slope to help […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply