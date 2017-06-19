National College Rodeo Finals

RBC | The College National Finals Rodeo kicked off yesterday and the Spartan rodeo athletes are off to a great start.

Teague Crane was the only CNCC competitor in the first performance and she didn’t let any CNFR rookie jitters get to her. Crane clocked a respectable 3.4 second run on her first of 3 breakaway calves. Crane placed 17th overall in the first round and is in great shape for the average. She competed again Tuesday in slack and in the first night performance.

Steer wrestler Johnny Pavkov will be throwing his first steer this morning in slack, as well as in Tuesday slack, and in the Wednesday night performance.

