Networking Group to meet Aug. 22

RANGELY | The next Community Networking Group meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 22, in the Weiss Conference Room from 12-1:30 p.m. to discuss the RBWCD’s ongoing efforts on the proposed water storage project in the White River watershed. The public is invited to join the networking meeting to hear about these plans. In March 2015 the Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District completed a feasibility study with a goal of potentially developing a reliable new water storage project in the White River watershed. Since the completion of this feasibility study the Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District has developed a scope of work and timeline for the next phase of this possible project. There will be time for a round-table for local entities to ask questions and give updates about their company or business. Pizza, salad and desserts will be served at noon. Please RSVP to Becky by Monday, Aug. 21 if you plan to attend. Note: Brad McCloud has also reserved the Weiss Conference Room for an additional 6:30 p.m. networking meeting for those of you who cannot attend at 12 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...