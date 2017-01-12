New commissioners sworn in

Boots Campbell, Rio Blanco County Clerk and Recorder, performed the official swearing in ceremonies Tuesday for new commissioner Jeff Rector (above left) and Si Woodruff (above right), and new deputy county coroner Jerrod Lang (lower right). Former Rio Blanco County Commissioner Peggy Rector (seated) was present to see her son take his place on the board. Niki Turner photos


RBC | The final meeting for outgoing commissioners Jeff Eskelson and Jon Hill Monday lasted 18 minutes, during which time the board of county commissioners approved six items on the consent agenda, and awarded a bid to Urie Trucking for the lower White River pest control district for tamarisk and Russian olive mitigation.
The meeting was interrupted by the fire alarm, which took several minutes to be reset.
In commissioner updates, Hill and Eskelson both stated they’d been “clearing up end-of-term business.”
Commissioner Bolton said he was working on testimony to be presented in Denver at the capitol regarding the importance of Department of Local Affairs grants for rural broadband projects. Bolton was scheduled to speak at the capitol this week.
The Jan. 17 commissioners’ meeting in Rangely has been canceled, and the next meeting for the Rio Blanco County Board of Commissioners will be held Jan. 23 in Meeker at 11 a.m. It will be the first meeting for new commissioners Si Woodruff and Jeff Rector.

