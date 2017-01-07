New commissioners to be sworn in Jan. 10

RBC | The two new county commissioners, Jeff Rector and Si Woodruff, will be sworn into office Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 9 a.m. at the Rio Blanco County Justice Center. The Jan. 9 county commissioners meeting will be the last meeting for outgoing commissioners Jon Hill and Jeff Eskelson.
