New Eden Pregnancy Care Services holds breakfast fundraiser Saturday

MEEKER | Pregnancy and childbirth should be a time of joy and excitement, but when a pregnancy is unintended or resources are lacking to care for an infant, that season can be one of fear and stress. New Eden Pregnancy Care Services works to ease that stress and provide support and comfort to woman and children in difficult circumstances.

“The concept of New Eden Pregnancy Care Services came about through (former) Pastor Rogers Meredith and his desire to have a ministry to help families, specifically women and children in a crisis situation. The Rio Blanco Council of Churches, consisting of pastors from several churches in Meeker and Rangely, helped set the idea in motion,” wrote New Eden director Manda Palmer via email.

“Since opening in January of 2011, we have seen approximately 1,300 people walk through our doors. We serve all families, from the single mom needing a little extra help, or the new family just starting out, to the established family where a spouse has just lost their job or is transitioning to a new one. Basically, anyone who walks through our doors and has a need that we can fill, we do.”

The Meeker center opened in 2011 under the directorship of Krystle Dunton, and expanded to Rangely in 2013 with Melissa Norman as director. Palmer took over as director of the Meeker Center in 2015.

“New Eden offers a wide array of services including information on pregnancy and delivery, adoption, parenting and post abortion support. We also provide free pregnancy tests. All services are free and confidential. We also have our Baby Boutique downstairs that has all types of baby gear (strollers, bouncers, bassinets, highchairs, etc.), children’s clothing up to 2T, maternity clothing, bottles, formula, etc.,” Palmer explained.

The organization is solely funded by donations and is 100 percent non-profit. There are no paid staff positions. All the baby items are donated by the public, with the exception of car seats and cribs. The center is restricted by law from accepting or giving out used car seats and cribs.

“We do have a fund set aside specifically for these items so we can buy them new for those who are in need of one,” Palmer wrote. “Honestly, we can’t say thank you enough. We couldn’t do this without you and your willingness to give selflessly to others in need.”

The Meeker center is open Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m. at 345 Main St.

“We are hoping to have it back open to two days a week again sometime this summer,” Palmer said, adding that if those hours don’t work for someone, to call 970-878-5117 and leave a message or contact New Eden through their Facebook page (bit.ly/2liVVce) or website at www.newedenpcs.com to arrange an appointment.

To cover operating costs—mortgage, utilities and repairs—New Eden does several fundraisers during the year, including this weekend’s pancake breakfast at the Fairfield Center on Saturday from 7-10 a.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under.

