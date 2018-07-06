New in-home care option in Meeker

MEEKER | Whether it’s the privilege of growing old or a disability that strikes in the prime of life, you or a loved one will likely need help with some of the most personal aspects of daily life at some point. Western Slope In-Home Care, which opened in 2017, provides those services.

“Our goals are to partner with and complement the existing services of home health and hospice agencies by performing the services they typically do not provide,” said agency manager Dehlia Dodd via email.

The caregivers—five in Meeker and two in Rangely, and one registered nurse who oversees IHSS (in-home supportive services) patients—all work as a team to provide personal care and non-personal care.

“Personal care includes any direct hands-on assistance that may be needed for feeding, toileting, bathing, mobility, dressing and grooming. Non-personal care includes joyful companionship, meal preparation, light housekeeping, laundry, transportation, shopping, errands, medications reminders and assistance, safety and stability assistance while moving around and during bathing, toileting, dressing and grooming,” Dodd explained. The caregivers do not perform medical services.

Dodd came to Meeker in 2008 from Grand Junction to work as a ranch hand at Trappers Lake Lodge and Resort.

“I quietly celebrated my 19th birthday on Sept. 16 as Floyd ‘Red’ Gulliford led me up to the Flat Tops to Surprise Lake. I am proud to say that hard-working 74-year-old at the time, was the first wrangler I worked with up at Trappers Lake Lodge and Resort.”

Between guiding seasons at the lodge, Dodd worked with the elderly, continuing a career path she started her senior year in high school.

“I have always had a passion for being around and respecting elders, admiring who they are at heart, and learning anything I could from them,” Dodd said. “Some of these reasons and values grew into greater concerns and greater values. There was no avoiding the calling anymore … in 2017 the doors opened for me to leap into a semi-different career path and opportunity. Western Slope In-Home Care has been a huge learning curve for me, and a blessing to bring to Meeker. Western Slope In-Home Care has taught me so much of the value in its security that it’s bringing into my small-town community. We can now rely on organized systems the state and federal government expects and requires from a licensed and insured home care agency to better protect people in their homes and have more trusted and valued care on a long-term basis.”

The agency provides care and support through the State of Colorado’s Home and Community Based Services Waiver Programs for adults including IHSS, and through long-term care insurance and private pay services.

“We take pride in our training programs, and do want to continue to reach out to family caregivers to talk to us about ways we can help them,” Dodd said.

Western Slope In-Home Care is on call 24/7 at 970-878-7008 or 855-208-0369. To submit a request or referral online, visit www.westernslopehomecare.com.

